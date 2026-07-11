England and Norway tied 1-1 at halftime of World Cup quarterfinal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Andreas Schjelderup scored for Norway in the 36th minute and England's Jude Bellingham equalized in stoppage time on Saturday as the teams entered halftime of their World Cup quarterfinal match tied at 1-1.

Schjelderup, making just his second start of the tournament, fired a shot that caromed off the right post and into the net to stun an England team that had dominated possession most of the first half. Bellingham's equalizer from close range was his fifth goal of the tournament, eliciting a roar from that crowd that included Mick Jagger and former England great David Beckham.

Schjelderup, who set up both of Erling Haaland's goals in Norway's round of 16 win over Brazil, celebrated by stretching his arms wide and looking at the crowd as his teammates lifted him onto their shoulders. Meanwhile, England's Harry Kane sat near midfield, grabbing his leg and looking toward the officials. No foul was called.

It was a quiet first half for Haaland, who has seven goals in this tournament, behind the eight of France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The winner advances to play either Argentina or Switzerland, who were set to play Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

There was a brief moment of silence before the match in honor of Jayden Adams, the 25-year-old midfielder for South Africa whose death was announced earlier Saturday.

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