2 local school districts implement new cell phone policies as Pennsylvania close to passing ban

The Jeannette City School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for the upcoming school year, joining a growing number of Pennsylvania districts seeking to reduce classroom distractions while state lawmakers consider a statewide ban.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Matt Jones said the updated policy is designed to improve students’ learning environment.

“These changes are intended to create a learning environment where students can focus on instruction while also maintaining a safe, respectful, and secure school community,” Jones wrote.

Under the new policy, student cell phone use will be limited during the school day. The district also prohibits cell phones in locker rooms and bathrooms.

District officials said exceptions will be made for educational, medical, and emergency purposes.

Butler Area School District Superintendent Dr. Brian White said his district is also moving forward with a bell-to-bell cell phone ban.

“I think they’re all-consuming,” White said. “The distraction is enormous. It’s a constant challenge for our teachers to try and keep ahead of the cell phones and ahead of the distractions,” he added.

The issue has also gained momentum in Harrisburg. Both the Pennsylvania House and Senate have passed legislation that would require schools to implement bell-to-bell cell phone bans, though a final statewide policy has not yet taken effect.

White said Butler Area School District chose to adopt its policy before any statewide mandate to provide consistency for students and staff throughout the school year.

“We anticipate something is coming at some point, but we want to make sure we’re not doing something midyear. We’d rather go into the year with a consistent expectation all year,” White said.

Critics of school cell phone bans have argued that students should have access to their phones during emergencies. Jeannette officials said the policy includes exceptions for emergency situations.

The district said students who violate the new policy could face disciplinary action.

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