Favorite Justify, an unbeaten colt, won the 144th Kentucky Derby in rainy conditions Saturday at Churchill Downs.
The track was downgraded to sloppy after rain poured on Churchill Downs much of the day. It had been warm and sunny for the week leading up to the race.
Despite the rain more than 157,000 people attended the 144th Kentucky Derby.The Associated Press contributed to this report.
