Former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was cut loose by the New York Yankees, among 44 players who became free agents when their teams declined to offer 2027 contracts by Friday's tender deadline.

A 28-year-old right-hander, Gil was voted the American League's top rookie in 2024 after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts. With a four-seam fastball that averaged 96.6 mph, he struck out 171 in 151 2/3 innings but walked a major league-high 77.

Sidelined by a lat strain for much of 2025, he went 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts. Gil spent much of 2026 in the minors and was sidelined by right shoulder inflammation, going 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA in four starts and five relief appearances for the Yankees.

He had a $2,162,500 salary this year and would have been eligible for arbitration.

New York also chose not to offer a contract to reliever Fernando Cruz. The 36-year-old right-hander didn't pitch after Aug. 25 because of a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He said he would try to return from the injury without surgery.

Cruz went 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA and two saves in 61 appearances last season. He struck out 67 batters and walked 32 in 54 2/3 innings.

Washington right-hander Josiah Gray, a 2023 All-Star, also was cut loose. Gray, who turns 29 next month, was limited to two games in 2024 because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament, then was limited to three September appearances this year because of a right flexor strain. He had been designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Others non-tendered included St. Louis infielder Nolan Gorman, Cleveland outfielder/infielder/catcher David Fry, Minnesota outfielder Trevor Larnach and right-hander Bailey Ober, Seattle outfielder Luke Raley, Toronto outfielder Davis Schneider, San Diego left-hander JP Sears, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Jake Cousins, Tampa Bay right-hander Cole Sulser and Philadelphia outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.

All those players would have been eligible for arbitration had they been offered contracts but instead joined a market that included 183 players who became free agents after the World Series.

Among players facing the tender deadline, first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets agreed to an $11 million, three-year contract with San Diego that allows him to earn $1.5 million annually in performance bonuses for plate appearances. The 2028 and 2029 seasons are $4 million player options that give him the right to terminate the deal and become a free agent.

Thirty-six players agreed to one-year contracts:

— Baltimore right-hander Felix Bautista ($2.3 million).

— Boston second baseman Romy Gonzalez ($1.65 million plus $25,000 performance bonuses each for 300 and 350 plate appearances), infielder Andrew Monasterio ($1.4 million), outfielder Eli White ($1,325,000 plus $25,000 performance bonuses each for 200, 250 and 300 plate appearances) and second baseman Jahmai Jones (the higher of $950,000 or the 2027 minimum plus $150,000).

— Chicago White Sox catcher Joey Bart ($2.53 million).

— Cleveland right-handers Colin Holderman ($2,175,000) and Matt Festa ($1.5 million), and outfielder Blake Perkins (non-guaranteed at the higher of $950,000 or the 2027 minimum plus $150,000, with a $500,000 salary while in the minor leagues).

— Houston shortstop Nick Allen ($1.95 million) and left-hander Bennett Sousa ($1.26 million plus $20,000 performance bonuses each for 30 and 40 innings).

— Kansas City right-hander Randy Dobnak ($1.35 million).

— Angels outfielders Jose Siri ($2.5 million) and Alex Call ($2,175,000), left-hander Taylor Saucedo ($1.3 million) and right-hander Sam Bachman (the higher of $1.05 million or the 2027 minimum plus $140,000).

— Miami left-hander Andrew Nardi (the higher of $900,000 or the 2027 minimum plus $100,000).

— Milwaukee infielder Joey Ortiz ($2,525,000), left-handers Angel Zerpa ($1,195,000) and DL Hall (the higher of $1,037,500 or the 2027 minimum plus $237,500) and right-handers Ryan Walker (the higher of $1.1 million or the 2027 minimum plus $330,000) and Grant Anderson (the higher of $925,000 or the 2027 minimum plus $125,000).

— Minnesota right-handers Cole Sands ($1.19 million) and Tommy Nance ($925,000).

— Mets left-hander Cionel Pérez ($1.95 million) and right-hander Austin Warren ($900,000).

— Philadelphia outfielder Derek Hill ($1.4 million), left-hander Tanner Banks ($1.3 million), catcher Rafael Marchán ($900,000) and right-hander Jordan Leasure ($835,000).

— Pittsburgh outfielder Akil Baddoo ($1 million in major leagues, $488,557 in minors).

— San Diego right-handers Jhony Brito ($810,000 in major leagues, $300,000 in minors) and Bryan Hoeing ($807,000 in major leagues, $403,500 in minors).

— San Francisco right-hander Camilo Doval ($6.3 million).

— Texas catcher Logan O'Hoppe ($2.5 million).

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.