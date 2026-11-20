MONACA, Pa. — A man from Monaca could face decades behind bars for his alleged role as a “money mule” in an international money laundering scheme.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment on Friday. They said he stole the identities of people across the country and used them to apply for federal financial aid through the Department of Education. Then, when he got the money, he wired it to accounts in Kenya.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL INDICTMENT.

That man is identified as Emmanuel Hilton, 29. Prosecutors alleged he set up a “ghost student” money laundering scheme and stole more than $1 million from federal student aid programs.

“That’s taking money away from actual, real students who need that information,” said Richard Evanchec, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge.

Channel 11 featured Hilton in 2015 when he was a standout goaltender on Blackhawk High School’s soccer team.

He was born without legs and was adopted after being abandoned in the Republic of Congo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Born without lower legs, teen surpassing expectations playing soccer at Blackhawk HS

“My life right now? It’s very happy,” Hilton told Channel 11 at the time.

So, how did Hilton allegedly do this?

Prosecutors said Hilton would apply for a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, account using someone’s stolen identity.

He would then enroll that fake student at a university or community college.

The federal financial aid would often be more than what the college needed for tuition, so the extra would be issued as a refund to a bank account Hilton set up at Chase Bank or Bank of America and wire that money to Kenya, according to federal prosecutors.

“Our date of birth, our full name, our address, our Social Security number, our driver’s license number, those pieces of data have value to bad actors,” Evanchec said.

The federal paperwork doesn’t list which schools were impacted.

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