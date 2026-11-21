PITTSBURGH — The Holiday Market is back in Market Square.

It opened on Friday, November 20, and runs through Christmas Eve.

The market features 25 full-time and 10 part-time vendors.

“We do better at markets than we do at our storefront,” Jordan Stanford of Pittsburgh Pottery said.

“It’s great to be in Market Square. Of course, we did whatever we could last year but with the new renovations and the new foot traffic, there’s nothing like this Christmas market,” Kit Osborn of Copper Coast Confections said.

Last year, the market was moved to The Cultural District due to pre-NFL Draft construction.

“We did go last year. I didn’t like it last year. Too spread out. This is really nice,” Ed Manfredi said. He and his wife go to the market every year.

The return is also a boon for businesses that took a financial hit during construction.

“It means everything to us. We are so excited for Light Up Night and the Holiday Market to be back in Market Square, its rightful home,” Jen Grippo said. She owns the Original Oyster House.

“There is so much hope this season.”

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