Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison announced his retirement … again.
Harrison, who most recently left the Steelers to play for the New England Patriots, posted the announcement Monday morning on Instagram.
“I've missed way too much for way too long...and I'm done,” Harrison said. “Many thanks to my family, coaches, the fans, and everyone who played a role in my football life.”
The post included the hashtag, “#2ndAndFinalRetirement.”
Harrison announced his first retirement prior to the 2014 season. It lasted 18 days before he signed a two-year contract with the Steelers.
