  • Steelers re-sign Ridley, Hunter to 1-year contracts

    Updated:

    The Steelers announced Thursday the team has re-signed two free agents to one-year contracts.

    Wide receiver Justin Hunter and running back Stevan Ridley will both return to Pittsburgh after joining the team last year.

    Hunter appeared in seven games last season, finishing with four catches and a touchdown. He began his career with the Tennessee Titans and has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

    Ridley signed with the Steelers in December after running back James Conner suffered a season-ending injury. He notched 26 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown in the final two games of the season.

    He began his career with the New England Patriots, winning Super Bowl XLIX, and has also played for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

    Terms of their contracts were not released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers re-sign Ridley, Hunter to 1-year contracts

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Steelers doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug distribution

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Steelers sign safety Morgan Burnett

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers cut defensive backs Mitchell, Gay, Golden

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Steelers plan to release Mike Mitchell, free up cap space