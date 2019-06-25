  • Gerrit Cole facing Pirates Tuesday for first time since trade

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - When the Pirates take on the Astros Tuesday in Houston, they’ll be up against former teammate Gerrit Cole for the first time since his 2018 trade.

    Cole is expected to pitch for the Astros at Minute Maid Park during the three-game series with Pittsburgh.

    Related Headlines

    The Pirates traded Cole in January 2018 and acquired four players: relief pitcher Michael Feliz, outfielder Jason Martin, third baseman Colin Moran, and starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories