ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The large letters that spell "GO NAVY" in the upper seating level of the academy's football stadium were changed to "GO ARMY" in an apparent prank before the Midshipmen beat No. 24 Memphis on Saturday.

The letters were back to normal well before the noon kickoff. A Navy spokesman said security footage showed uniformed Army cadets in the stadium between 1 and 4 a.m.

A member of ESPN's TV broadcast posted a picture on social media at 10:19 a.m. with the explanation: "Not AI ... 20 staff members have been working for the last couple of hours to fix the seat backs. Army Navy rivalry heating up already."

“When you see the picture of it, you just kind of laugh,” Navy quarterback Jackson Gutierrez said after the game. “And you come back and guess what? It says ‘GO NAVY’ — that’s what happens when you try to mess around with us. We get stuff fixed and we get stuff done.”

Navy had the better day on the field Saturday. The Midshipmen beat No. 24 Memphis 38-34, while Army lost to East Carolina 10-6.

Navy faces Army on Dec. 12 at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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