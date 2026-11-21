A man has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Homestead over three years ago.

The Allegheny County Police Department says Jonque Pettiford, 39, turned himself in to the Wilkinsburg Police Department around midnight.

Pettiford is wanted for a 2023 shooting in Homestead that killed Eric Stephens, 38, and injured another man. Police allege he shot both victims multiple times after a fight.

He is charged with homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

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