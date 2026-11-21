PITTSBURGH — A Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood is again facing a Consumer Alert issued by the Allegheny County Health Department.

Hunan Bar was ordered closed back in August for repeat medium and high-risk violations. It reopened within five days.

Online records show health inspectors issued a Consumer Alert on Thursday, again for repeat medium and high-risk violations. The restaurant could be closed again if the issues aren’t resolved.

“Despite numerous inspections, reinspections, on-site conferences, and administrative conferences: medium and high-risk violations remain,” a comment in the Nov. 19 report states. “The lack of managerial control has led to uncorrected behaviors and lack of training and monitoring.”

Violations flagged in the most recent inspection include issues with cross-contamination prevention, improperly cooled foods, cooked foods without discard labels, cigarette odor in the kitchen, dirty slicers and no dedicated handwashing sinks.

There were a few satisfactory observations, including cold-held foods within the correct temperature range and a cleaned grease waste container.

For the alert to be removed, Hunan Bar has eight tasks to complete, including retraining staff, installing two sinks, properly venting a grease trap and getting a final plumbing inspection.

Hunan Bar will be reinspected again on Nov. 30. If medium and high-risk violations remain, the restaurant will be ordered closed.

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