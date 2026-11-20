ETNA, Pa. — The disappearance of skilled games and the shuttering of small businesses throughout the Pittsburgh region are beginning to have a ripple effect.

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As boroughs and townships crunch the numbers for the 2027 fiscal year, many are finding themselves with holes where revenue collected from skilled game licensing fees used to be.

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Bellevue’s administrators said they expected to take in $10,000. Boroughs like Etna, Sharpsburg and Swissvale expected $30,000. Glassport, which licensed 56 games this year, had $37,000 earmarked, Manager Elaina Skiba wrote.

Tens of thousands of dollars is a relatively small sum, even for a borough the size of Etna. It made up less than .5% of next year’s projected revenues. It still represents $2,500 per month the borough could’ve used for small improvements.

Swissvale leaders said they were looking at a net loss of more than $37,000 next year, which they plan to plug from a budget surplus they carried over from the current year. However, most of that deficit would’ve been filled by the licensing fees.

State Rep. Lindsay Powell said she was hopeful the newly Democrat-controlled legislature would take up regulations after the new year.

“I think small businesses would agree that they just want to know what the fate of these machines will be,” Powell said, mentioning VFW halls that relied on the machines to operate. “If they can bring them back, is it going to be a tax? Is it going to be a fee per machine? I’m hopeful that moving into this new legislative session [we] will prioritize this.”

Powell acknowledged that people didn’t want the machines littering downtowns, emphasizing the need to find a balance in the state’s eventual regulations.

It was a view shared by even the people who enjoyed playing the games from time to time.

“Everyone can just go to the casino. There’s always online gambling too,” Nick Korbe, who enjoyed the community gathering spot the skill games lounge brough to Etna, said. “I feel like low-key getting rid of the games could also be beneficial for people who are dealing with gambling problems.”

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