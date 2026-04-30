State house passes bill allowing PIAA to separate playoffs for public & private schools

A bill is moving forward that could significantly change the future of high school sports.

The state house just passed legislation that would allow the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to create separate playoffs and championships for public and private schools.

It’s been a point of contention for years between public and private schools.

Some feel a private school’s ability to cast a wider net for students creates an unfair competitive advantage over public schools in sports.

This bipartisan bill aims to even the playing field.

It passed the state house 178-23 and would clear the way for the PIAA to hold separate playoffs for public and private schools.

The bill doesn’t require the PIAA to take any action. It only removes a legal hurdle should they choose to go that route.

The legislation would still allow public and private schools to play each other in the regular season.

The bill’s sponsors say the current setup leads to added injury risk for public school athletes and even fewer college recruitment opportunities.

The bill now heads to the state senate for consideration.

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