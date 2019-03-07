0 Boy honors mother's memory with college commitment video

EERIE, Pa. - Often when high school athletes pick their college, they reveal a hat or a t-shirt to show which school they chose. For Jack Gallagher, the decision meant more than that, and so did the revelation of his decision.

Gallagher is from Erie-McDowell, the same school as former Pitt standout and Pittsburgh Steeler James Conner. Conner and Gallagher have been friends for many years.

On Wednesday, Gallagher announced that he’ll continue his basketball career at Edinboro University. He did so in a video where he placed the shoes he wore for his senior season at his mother’s grave.

Gallagher’s mother died of brain cancer in September, 2014. A few months after she died, Gallagher, then an eighth-grader in Erie, placed one of his basketball sneakers on his mother’s grave.

The shoes, Jordan CP3s, were the signature brand for his favorite player, Chris Paul, who was then with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. Placing the sneaker on the grave was Jack’s way of honoring his mom. It was also therapeutic as he dealt with his grief.

Jack’s father, Mike Gallagher, a multi-media contributor for WJET-TV in Erie, captured the moment and produced a video that documented the gesture. Mike posted the video on Vimeo, and it went viral. One of the first to view the video was none other than Chris Paul, who was moved beyond description. Paul befriended Jack, and has been instrumental in his life, advising him on basketball, and providing support in life.

The shoes he placed at his mother’s grave on Wednesday, were shoes donated by Paul. In fact, Paul donated shoes for the entire varsity basketball team at McDowell. Jack has visited Paul and seen him play in Houston, Detroit, Cleveland, and recently in Boston, where Jack celebrated his 18th birthday watching his NBA hero.

Mike Gallagher says Paul’s friendship with Jack has “changed his life for the better.” Jack’s proudest accomplishment in high school was leading his team in assists for two years, and he’ll always remember the greatest “assist,” courtesy of a great friend who has helped his persevere through his greatest grief.

