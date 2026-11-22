NAPLES, Fla. — Jeeno Thitikul felt her season was mediocre just three months ago. Another year without a major. Two victories, but nothing that felt special. When she walked off the 18th green Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship, the outlook was different.

She won three of her final six tournaments, and the last was the biggest.

Thitikul won for the third straight year at the LPGA Tour's season finale, picked up another $4 million check from the largest payout in women's golf, and at age 23 reached No. 1 on the career LPGA money list, a perch Annika Sorenstam had held for the last 25 years.

"After like half of the year, I would rate it five out of 10," she said Sunday after closing with a 65 for a two-shot victory at Tiburon. “But finishing ... I rate it 10 out of 10. But today, rate is 15 out of 10. It was so good. It had a certain point of like, ‘What is going to bring me right now?’ But coming over those days, it's a really insane feeling.”

So are the numbers. In five years on the LPGA Tour, she now has just over $24.2 million — nearly half of that from three wins at the Tiburon Golf Club. She is the first player since Inbee Park to win the same tournament three straight years. Park won the KPMG Women's PGA in 2013-15.

“Only word I have is don't change the course until I retire,” Thitikul said at the trophy ceremony, where she slipped on the blue jacket for the third straight year as the Race to CME Globe champion.

Nelly Korda, who could have qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame at age 28 with a victory on Sunday, started two shots behind and came out flat. Korda ran off three birdies around the turn to get within three shots with seven holes to play, but she missed a pair of short putts down the stretch and shot 68 to finish third.

All she could do was applaud Thitikul when the Thai rapped in a short par putt and raised both arms, a familiar sight at Tiburon.

The challenge came from Akie Iwai of Japan, who tied Thitikul for the lead with a birdie on the 10th hole. Thitikul, playing in the group behind her, holed a 12-foot birdie on the 10th to regain the lead and never trailed the rest of the way.

Sorenstam had held the No. 1 spot in career money for the last 25 years. She retired suddenly in 2008 at nearly $22.3 million. Korda also moved past Sorenstam by earning $550,000, pushing her career earnings just short of $23 million.

Thitikul finished at 24-under 264, still not nearly good enough to overtake Miyu Yamashita of Japan to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. Korda and Haeran Ryu, who each won two majors this year, had the lowest average but not enough rounds to qualify.

A Lim Kim started the final round with a one-shot lead that vanished quickly. She took a double bogey on the par-5 opening hole at Tiburon, right after Thitikul began her charge by making eagle. Kim shot 72 and tied for seventh.

Thitikul added birdies on the par-4 fourth and the par-5 sixth. The 23-year-old Thai moved closer to victory on the par-5 14th. Iwai missed an 8-foot birdie putt, and Thitikul followed by making birdie from the same range, a putt that broke sharply to the left. It gave her a two-shot lead.

Her final birdie came on a two-putt at the par-5 17th, where Korda had a 30-foot look at eagle and instead three-putted for par. Korda failed to birdie any of the par 5s on Sunday, and she played them at 6 under for the week, compared with 13 under for Thitikul.

“Just proud of the way that I fought this week to kind of give myself a chance,” said Korda, whose last win was nearly five months ago at the U.S. Women's Open. “It’s really hard to go up against Jeeno out here. I feel like she just has this place figured out. Maybe one day.”

Thitikul won for the fifth time, the most on the LPGA this year, and has 12 career wins. The format for the finale is no longer about a season race for points. The top 60 players qualify for Tiburon, and whoever wins is the Race to CME Globe champion. For three years, that's been Thitikul.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.