PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Pittsburgh chicken restaurant.

According to a Food Safety Assessment Report, inspectors found 21 violations during a Friday visit to Mad Chicken, located at 1324 East Carson St. on the South Side.

Five of those violations are considered “high risk” for foodborne illness.

Inspectors say bags of chicken breading and sugar were stored on a shelf with mouse droppings. Also, inspectors found previously frozen mac and cheese out in the open at an unsafe temperature.

At least one employee reportedly showed risky personal hygiene, including changing tasks without washing hands.

The restaurant had no sanitizer or drain stoppers — both repeat offenses, the report notes.

Additionally, inspectors say they found numerous rodent droppings throughout the restaurant, two live mice, two dead mice and a cockroach.

Mad Chicken must fully clean the entire facility, begin staffing more than one employee per shift and schedule another employee for a Certified Food Protection Manager class.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for 10 days later.

You can read the full report below:

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