A driver was unhurt, but their vehicle was seriously damaged after running over a metal weightlifting bar in the roadway.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police crash report, this incident happened after 2 a.m. Sunday on I-376 near Tuscarawas Road in Brighton Township.

The weightlifting bar reportedly fell from an unknown vehicle. A driver in a 2016 Jeep didn’t see the metal bar in the roadway and drove over it.

The bar punctured the Jeep’s radiator, and the vehicle had to be towed away. The driver walked away unhurt.

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