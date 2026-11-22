PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people filled Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday for Light Up Night, where police and violence prevention workers moved through the crowds as families kicked off the holiday season.

>>> PHOTOS: 2026 Light Up Night in Pittsburgh <<<

“I’m feeling great. We brought the family. We were out here — this is like the beginning of the season,” said Jen Malandra of Pittsburgh.

Uniformed officers patrolled on horseback, on motorcycles and on foot.

The city said nearly 70 violence prevention workers circulated through Market Square and other parts of Downtown, ready to step in if tensions flared.

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The city’s outreach efforts focused in part on teens after fights broke out at last year’s Light Up Night. At least three people were arrested, and more than a dozen others were detained.

Pittsburgh Assistant Public Safety Director Cornell Jones said community partners helped defuse possible conflicts this year.

“A lot of times, the kids that are out there, they’re being kids,” Jones said. “The relationships that we have through the years help us redirect so they’re not getting caught up.”

Jones said he was glad to see thousands of people turn out, including young people.

Nearly everyone Channel 11 spoke with said the extra police presence put them at ease.

“Yeah, we feel super safe Downtown,” one attendee said.

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