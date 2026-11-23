A man is dead after an early-morning fire in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that firefighters were sent to a home on Gut Shot Trail in Unity Township around 5 a.m.

According to Westmoreland County Coroner John Ackerman, once firefighters put out the flames, they found Mehrl Keck, 76, dead inside the home.

Keck’s cause and manner of death are pending autopsy, toxicology results and further investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

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