Sports

Karlsson implodes, Penguins crushed in Carolina

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) tries to freeze the puck with teammate Marcus Pettersson (28) battling Carolina Hurricanes' William Carrier (28) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) (Karl B DeBlaker/AP)

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

By the middle of the third period, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby glided slowly across the ice on a line change, then slammed the bench door.

The Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-0) had just four shots on goal in the first period, but three of them were high-danger chances, including a pair of goals. The Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2) controlled much of the territory, but a few horrendous mistakes by defenseman Erik Karlsson gifted Carolina sure-fire goals, and the Penguins melted from there.

The top-heavy Penguins team was not able to convert their chances, and the game withered into a morose exposition of the Penguins’ mistakes. Carolina beat the Penguins 5-1 at Lenovo Center Thursday. Carolina has won eight in a row.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read