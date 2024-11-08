Karlsson implodes, Penguins crushed in Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

By the middle of the third period, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby glided slowly across the ice on a line change, then slammed the bench door.

The Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-0) had just four shots on goal in the first period, but three of them were high-danger chances, including a pair of goals. The Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2) controlled much of the territory, but a few horrendous mistakes by defenseman Erik Karlsson gifted Carolina sure-fire goals, and the Penguins melted from there.

The top-heavy Penguins team was not able to convert their chances, and the game withered into a morose exposition of the Penguins’ mistakes. Carolina beat the Penguins 5-1 at Lenovo Center Thursday. Carolina has won eight in a row.

