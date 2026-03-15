Laporta set to win another term as Barcelona president after opponent concedes election

BARCELONA, Spain — Joan Laporta is on course to be officially reelected as the president of FC Barcelona for another five years after a leadership vote among members of the Spanish soccer powerhouse on Sunday.

His only rival, Víctor Font, congratulated Laporta on Sunday night “for his unquestionable victory” after Laporta had received nearly 70% of the votes with 50% of them counted so far.

The club said that more than 48,000 of Barça’s 114,000 club members cast ballots at Camp Nou Stadium or at four other voting stations across Catalonia in northeastern Spain and in Andorra.

Laporta successfully presided over Barça from 2003-10 during the glory years of coach Pep Guardiola and a young Lionel Messi. He returned to power in 2021.

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