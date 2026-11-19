LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic wants the blame placed on him after the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak ended with a shocking loss to the previously struggling Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Doncic wasn't great despite his 29 points in the Lakers' 109-97 defeat, missing 10 of his 12 3-point attempts and committing nine turnovers. His streak of 11 straight 30-point games also ended.

Although the ugly game was the culmination of a punishing stretch played mostly at less than full strength by Los Angeles, the Slovenian superstar still feels a personal responsibility when he can't will the Lakers to victory.

“Honestly, I've just got to do way better than this,” Doncic said. “This is unacceptable for my part. I've got to lead the team in better ways. Got to look at this game, got to move on and learn from this.”

The Lakers are still 13-3 and atop the Western Conference after their first loss of November was handed to them by a two-win opponent that only ended a 12-game losing streak one night earlier.

Playing without injured second-leading scorer Austin Reaves, the Lakers made only 38.2% of their shots and 27.3% of their 3-point attempts against the Jazz, both season lows. LA managed only nine 3-pointers, tying its season low.

Doncic claimed the blame, but his teammates and coaches weren’t having it.

“Of course he’s going to say that,” Jake LaRavia said. “It’s obviously not on him. It’s a team game. He’s been carrying the offensive load, so if there’s ever bad shooting nights, it’s on the rest of the team to help be better.”

All of the Lakers had an off night, but they rely heavily on Doncic, the league's top scorer during one of the best starts to a season in NBA history.

Doncic's usage rate — a statistic that estimates a player's involvement on offense — is at 40.6%, the highest in the league and the highest of his career. Doncic took 28 shots against the Jazz, and that was only tied for his fourth-highest total this season.

Lakers coach JJ Redick says he's confident Doncic's current preeminence to the Lakers' offense won't prove to be unsustainable.

“The shot creation that is required from him, I think it takes its toll,” Redick said. “That's part of it when Austin is out, for sure.”

Fatigue isn’t allowed to be a factor, Doncic said.

“All NBA teams play 82 games, so that can’t be an excuse,” Doncic said. “I’ve got to do way better, I know that. I feel like we had some open shots we didn’t make. But it’s one game. We’ve got to move on.”

Yet the culprit in this stinker against Utah was most likely the game accumulation that drags down every NBA team at times.

The loss came on the back half of a back-to-back set after the Lakers had to rally from an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat Charlotte on Tuesday night. Doncic scored 37 points, but Quentin Grimes dramatically stepped up with a career-high 47, even forcing overtime with his 10th 3-pointer.

The loss to Utah was the Lakers' third game in four days without the high-scoring Reaves, who has a bruised heel, and it was their 10th game already in November. No team has played more games this season than the Lakers' 16 in the first 29 days, and their top three scorers have all missed games due to injury already.

“Frankly, if you’re playing 82 games, you’re going to have some horrible shooting nights,” Redick said. “My belief in the group and who we are, I’m not going to overreact to a bad offensive night for us.”

The Lakers host Sacramento (1-13) on Friday.

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