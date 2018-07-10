The NFL is reviewing allegations that former Pitt football star LeSean McCoy physically assaulted a woman.
On Tuesday morning, an unidentified Instagram user posted an image of a woman with cuts and bruises on her face along with a post saying McCoy was responsible for the injuries. That post has since been removed.
McCoy, now a star running back for the Buffalo Bills, later replied to the allegations on social media with a post that read:
“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”
July 10, 2018
The Bills issued the following statement, according to NBC affiliate WGRZ:
“We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”
From #Bills on McCoy situation:— Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) July 10, 2018
Bills statement: “We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.” @wgrz
The NFL said, “We are reviewing the matter," according to WGRZ.
McCoy is a Harrisburg native who ran for more than 2,800 yards at Pitt from 2007-08.
TRENDING NOW:
- Live Nation offers compensatory tickets to Jimmy Buffett fans stuck in long lines
- Suspended Aliquippa asst. police chief arrested on new charges
- 3 Pittsburgh-area YMCA locations closing in August
- VIDEO: Python Found in Checked Bag at Miami Airport
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}