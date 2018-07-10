  • McCoy denies assault allegations; NFL, Buffalo Bills investigating

    Updated:

    The NFL is reviewing allegations that former Pitt football star LeSean McCoy physically assaulted a woman.

    On Tuesday morning, an unidentified Instagram user posted an image of a woman with cuts and bruises on her face along with a post saying McCoy was responsible for the injuries. That post has since been removed.

    McCoy, now a star running back for the Buffalo Bills, later replied to the allegations on social media with a post that read:

    “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

    The Bills issued the following statement, according to NBC affiliate WGRZ:

    “We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”

    The NFL said, “We are reviewing the matter," according to WGRZ.

    McCoy is a Harrisburg native who ran for more than 2,800 yards at Pitt from 2007-08.

