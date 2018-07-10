ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - New charges have been filed against the assistant police chief for the city of Aliquippa.
Joseph Perciavalle, who is currently suspended from the department, turned himself in just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on charges of intercept communications.
According to a criminal complaint, he’s accused of secretly recording a conversation between himself and Police Chief Donald Couch in which the two discussed the police department, the pension fund, several individuals and Aliquippa High School football.
Couch is currently on administrative leave.
The recording took place on March 2, the same day that state police executed a search warrant on the municipal offices.
Perciavalle was suspended from the department last month after he was charged with sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz was the first reporter to learn about the new charges. She is uncovering the latest developments in this story for Channel 11 News.
