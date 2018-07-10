PITTSBURGH - Three Pittsburgh-area YMCA locations will close next month.
The branches in Penn Hills, Western Area and Wilmerding will close as part of the organization’s effort to get out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE.
A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at its Homewood-Brushton location.
WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca will be at the press conference and will have more on the reorganization plans for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Officials are expected to provide an update on the YMCA’s reorganization plan.
Earlier this year, YMCA officials announced the organization was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and unveiled plans to close its YMCA branch on Fifth Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
