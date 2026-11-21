NEW YORK — Center fielder A.J. Ewing and the New York Mets have agreed to a $95 million, eight-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It includes a signing bonus and a club option for 2035.

The speedy Ewing, 22, made his major league debut in May and batted .252 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and a .700 OPS in 120 games for the last-place Mets. He displayed a sharp eye at the plate and shook off a summer slump to finish the season strong.

Ewing set a franchise record for rookies with 25 stolen bases, in 33 attempts. He made 96 starts in center field, 15 in left and two in right, also appearing in three games at second base.

Ewing and fellow rookies Carson Benge and Nolan McLean were the biggest bright spots this year for the disappointing Mets. They finished last in the NL East for the first time in 23 years at 74-88 — their worst record since 2017 — despite opening the season with a record $358 million payroll.

Under baseball's current labor rules, Ewing could have been eligible for arbitration after the 2028 season and free agency following the 2032 season. Instead, the Mets will have him under contractual control through 2035 as part of a promising outfield that also features Benge in right and star slugger Juan Soto in left.

Ewing was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2023 amateur draft from Springboro High School in Ohio.

The agreement was first reported by SNY.

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AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

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