WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lawrence County community is heartbroken by the death of a teenager who lost her life in a car accident on her way to school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Teen killed, 2 people seriously injured after crash in Lawrence County

Skylar Leishman’s first name said it all.

“The sky was the limit, you know, what that young lady could do,” said Brendan Hathaway, Wilmington Area High School principal.

Leishman was a star athlete in her senior year, excelling both on the field and the mat.

“Cheer and softball don’t typically share a lot of athletes because they’re really unique skill sets, but Sky, she had a lot going for her,” said Brent Harlan, Skylar’s softball coach. “That takes second fiddle to who she was and what she meant to everybody here.”

Leishman’s bright future was tragically cut short on Thursday. She died in an accident along Route 208 in New Wilmington while on her way to school.

“Anytime you hear those sirens, it will be something we never forget here,” Hathaway said.

Heartbroken neighbors told Channel 11 they’d never seen anything like it.

“It was bad. I mean, she took the hit on her door,” said Richard Schenker, who lives along Route 208. “It just ruined everybody.”

A growing memorial sits along the side of the road, as her friends and classmates try to come to terms with what happened.

“They wanted to be here with each other, and it’s really nice to see so many kids here telling stories about Skylar and honoring her memory,” Hathaway said.

“I think one of her greatest attributes was her ability to stay positive in times of adversity,” said Jenn Horodyski, Skylar’s cheerleading coach. “It’s hard to put into words the void.”

Right now is one of those times, as Leishman’s coaches said she’d want everyone to smile and remember the good. The D-10 football championship game that was supposed to take place Friday night has been postponed to Monday night, as Wilmington takes on Mercyhurst Prep.

“We plan to cheer as Skylar would want us to,” Horodyski said. “It definitely won’t be the same.”

Hathaway said he’s grateful for several neighboring school districts, who sent counselors and food to show their support.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group