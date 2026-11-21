PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to prison again after dodging his previous sentence, according to the Department of Justice.

Julian Thompson, 34, was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 17 years in prison, followed by six years of supervised release.

Thompson has been convicted of failure to surrender to serve a sentence and distribution of fentanyl and heroin.

Before that, prosecutors say, Thompson had pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges, earning him a 10-year prison sentence Nov. 21, 2024.

The court allowed him to self-surrender for the prison time, but he allegedly didn’t show up when it came around.

The U.S. Marshals Service searched for Thompson, who’d reportedly traveled through Maryland, Florida and Texas. At the same time, the FBI was investigating him for a new drug case.

Last summer, authorities learned that Thompson was back in Pittsburgh and trafficking drugs, prosecutors say. The FBI conducted a controlled buy, where Thompson allegedly sold them more than 250 doses of fentanyl and heroin.

Authorities arrested Thompson on a warrant and searched his home, seizing a loaded drum magazine, jewelry and $65,900.

Thompson’s new sentence will run partially consecutively to his previous sentence, giving a total of 20 years in prison.

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