ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Tuesday that it has made the expensive decision — at least $20 million — to back out of plans to hire Trev Alberts of Texas A&M as its next athletic director.

The abrupt decision was not immediately explained by the school. Just last week, Alberts signed a memorandum of understanding to take the job with a five-year contract with a $3.2 million annual base salary, a total of $16 million.

The school will pay him all of that compensation, plus bonuses. Michigan will also pay Texas A&M a $4 million buyout. Texas A&M has already announced Alberts' last day at the school is Nov. 30 and named an interim AD.

“The University of Michigan’s search for its next athletic director is ongoing,” school spokesman Paul Corliss said. “As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition.”

The decision is extraordinary and comes at an athletic department that has been in turmoil for several years.

Athletic director Warde Manuel fired football coach Sherrone Moore nearly a year ago, following a law firm's investigation into a relationship he had with a subordinate, and hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

The school has already been searching for someone to replace Manuel, who agreed to a buyout of the remaining three years of his contract last July. Manuel has been the Wolverines' AD since 2016, and will lead a department that has won four national championships, including the 2023 title in football, through the end of the year.

The next AD will decide whether to give Whittingham a chance to bounce back from a poor debut season with the Wolverines or find someone else to lead college football’s winningest program.

Michigan started the season No. 16 in the AP Top 25, plummeted out the poll during the first month of the season and finally became bowl eligible last week week with a win against previously unbeaten UCLA. The Wolverines will play rival and 25th-ranked Ohio State on the road Saturday.

Michigan is looking for an AD with a strong background in football and seemed to find one to guide a program that is on NCAA probation after football coaches and staff had impermissible contact with recruits and players under then-coach Jim Harbaugh.

Alberts, who was an All-America linebacker at Nebraska and played in the NFL, was hired by Texas A&M in 2024 after a three-year run leading the Cornhuskers’ athletic department. He went into athletic administration after working as a TV college football analyst. He was athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha from 2009 until Nebraska hired him 2021.

While it was not immediately clear what led to Michigan changing its plans to hire Alberts, he among the defendants in an active civil lawsuit.

A former Nebraska women’s basketball player alleges Alberts and coach Amy Williams did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach became widely known. Alberts and Williams are accused of not setting rules, training or policies prohibiting staff members from having sexual relationships with athletes.

Alberts, Williams and the school's regents said in their joint response to the civil lawsuit that they didn't have "sufficient information and belief to either admit or deny the allegations" of a sexual relationship.

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