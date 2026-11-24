PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is not considering a change from Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, he confirmed during his press conference on Monday.

With Rodgers and the Pittsburgh offense struggling mightily over the last two weeks, McCarthy was asked if he would consider making a change at the position.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” he said.

McCarthy didn’t defend Rodgers’ recent play, but said that he takes the offensive issues as a reflective of himself as the team’s playcaller, first and foremost.

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