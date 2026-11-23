A Butler County karate instructor is facing more charges for allegedly trying to receive and send sexually explicit photos from one of his underage students.

Sean Cohen is back in jail after police accused him of attempting to trade sexually explicit photos with a 12-year-old student. The new charges mark the second time in two months that Cohen has been arrested in connection with allegations involving a minor.

Cohen previously operated the Shorin Ryu Karate Do International studio located on Main Street in Evans City.

Local business owners told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek the studio closed its doors and had its logo removed following Cohen’s initial arrest last month, when authorities charged him with allegedly sending sexually explicit photographs to a 15-year-old student.

“It’s scary, especially knowing something like that’s going on in your own hometown,” said a woman who lives in Evans City and did not want to be on camera.

State police said the second incident took place on Sept. 11, after authorities were made aware of Cohen’s initial arrest.

Investigators reported that Cohen and the 12-year-old student were communicating on Instagram, where Cohen was allegedly using the karate studio’s official account to send messages.

According to the criminal complaint, the exchange began when Cohen asked the 12-year-old student to “trade.” The girl responded by asking, “Trade what? Be honest.”

Police said Cohen answered by stating, “Pics.”

When the victim asked what he meant and again asked him to be honest, Cohen allegedly replied, “I can’t.”

The girl asked “whyyyy,” and Cohen allegedly responded, “Lol, I don’t know if I can trust you yet.”

Police said the girl then sent a photograph of herself with her dog, but Cohen responded that the image was not good enough.

During this conversation, the girl said, “Btw [by the way] I know [what] you’re talking about. I’ve known since you said trade. I’m gonna report you to the police because that’s weird, I’m a minor.”

She then told him, “I have proof,” which led to Cohen deleting his messages, according to state police.

“I just hope that they take care of it and it never happens again,” the Evans City resident said.

Cohen is scheduled to appear in court for both cases separately in December.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group