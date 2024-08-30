Mike Tomlin reveals his favorite T.J. Watt story

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reflected on his first interaction with All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt. It occurred on the night before Watt’s pro day in 2017, and to say the least, it was a rather mundane visit. That’s just Watt’s personality, though. He’s a man of few words.

Watt, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, was the most statistically dominant defensive player in the NFL last season. Watt had 19 sacks last season and set a modern NFL record as the first player to lead the league in sacks for a third time since it became an official statistic back in the early 1980s. Deacon Jones of the Los Angeles Rams unofficially led the league in sacks five times in the 1960s.

Watt also led the NFL in sacks in 2020 and 2021. He tied the all-time single-season sack record in 2021, drawing even with Michael Strahan’s mark of 22.5.

