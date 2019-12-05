  • Auction to be held selling memorabilia from baseball Hall of Famer

    Updated:

    NORTH HUNTINGTON, Pa. - Bill Mazeroski made Pittsburgh sports history when he smashed a walkoff home run.

    That moment secured the 1960 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates and now, you could get a piece of that victory.

    An auction at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day in North Huntington will feature memorabilia from the baseball hall of famer, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

    Featured items include a ball signed by Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, hundreds of signed pictures, game uniforms and more.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories