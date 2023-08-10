Gabby Barrett to perform at PNC Park after Pirates game Friday night

PITTSBURGH — Country singer and Pittsburgh native Gabby Barrett will perform at PNC Park after the Pirates game on Friday night.

Barrett is scheduled to perform after the Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Anyone interested in attending the concert must have a ticket for the game. Season ticket holders can redeem the opportunity for free with Pirates Points.

Ticketholders will get field access for the postgame concert.

Gabby Barrett is coming back to the Burgh!



We hope to see you there! 😉 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 5, 2023

To get tickets for the game and show, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group