Gabby Barrett to perform at PNC Park after Pirates game Friday night

By WPXI.com News Staff

Gabby Barrett to perform at PNC Park following Pirates game in August LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Gabby Barrett performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

PITTSBURGH — Country singer and Pittsburgh native Gabby Barrett will perform at PNC Park after the Pirates game on Friday night.

Barrett is scheduled to perform after the Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Anyone interested in attending the concert must have a ticket for the game. Season ticket holders can redeem the opportunity for free with Pirates Points.

Ticketholders will get field access for the postgame concert.

To get tickets for the game and show, click here.

