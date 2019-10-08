  • Here's every MLB team's cost per win for the 2019 season

    By: Brendan Ward and Mark Reilly  –  Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates won just 69 games this season and fired their manager hours before the final game, so it's safe to say wasn't a great year.

    PHOTOS: The cost per win for every MLB team

    Related Headlines

    However, the team's comparatively small payroll still made them one of the most efficient teams in the league when it comes to cost per win. Although of the top four teams on the list, the Pirates were the only team to miss the playoffs.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories