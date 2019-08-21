Thanks to a strange brew of injuries, underwhelming performances and real progress made by the man himself, we can legitimately ask a question that would have seemed absurd even a few months ago: Right now, is Steven Brault the Pirates' best starting pitcher?
The lefty, once swapped from the Orioles to the Pirates as the player to be named in the Travis Snider trade, has mostly bounced between spot starter and long relief duty since breaking into the majors in 2016.
Related Headlines
Read more on DKPittsburghSports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Soon-to-be brides out of a reception venue after facility abruptly closes
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- Bungee cord snaps on slingshot ride at Florida adventure park
- VIDEO: Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}