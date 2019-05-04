PITTSBURGH - The injury list in the 2019 season for the Pirates has been a long one, and it got a little bit longer Saturday.
Related >>> Pirates place pitcher Chris Archer on 10-day injured list
The Pirates placed right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow flexor tendon strain.
MORE trouble with @Pirates injuries: The Pittsburgh Pirates today placed right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow flexor tendon strain. #LetsGoBucs— The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) May 4, 2019
The Pirates intend to select the contract of left-handed pitcher Tyler Lyons from Triple-A Indianapolis. Lyons, went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 relief appearances this season with Indianapolis. Lyons will wear uniform No. 70.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Pirates will make a corresponding 40-man roster move when the Lyons transaction becomes official.
The Pirates also recalled infielder Kevin Newman from his rehab assignment in Indianapolis and optioned Pablo Reyes to Triple-A.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tyson recalls nearly 12 million pounds of chicken strips
- Kentucky Derby 2019: What time, what channel, who is running, what are the odds? (Update)
- Should government check social media accounts of people on disability?
- VIDEO: Teen paralyzed after gymnastics accident in Moon
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}