  • Pirates place pitcher Chris Archer on 10-day injured list

    The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed pitcher Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Saturday.

    According to the Pirates, he was placed on the list due to right thumb inflammation. 

    The team has recalled pitcher Michael Feliz from Triple-A Indianapolis. 

