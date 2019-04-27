The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed pitcher Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Saturday.
The Pirates placed Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) April 27, 2019
Archer has allowed 9 ER and 3 HR in last 9 IP (2 starts). He has a 4.33 ERA this season. #Pirates
According to the Pirates, he was placed on the list due to right thumb inflammation.
The team has recalled pitcher Michael Feliz from Triple-A Indianapolis.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers draft pick stops at Primanti Bros. for first meal in Pittsburgh
- Route 30 closed, injuries reported after two vehicles crash
- Man identified as person killed in Clairton shooting
- VIDEO: Boy killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike spent day learning about dad's job
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}