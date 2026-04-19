Pittsburgh Pirates

Much-needed start from Mitch Keller leads Pirates to rubber match win over Rays

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Rays Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (Tom E. Puskar/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

After a 13-inning marathon loss on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates needed Mitch Keller to provide some length in Sunday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The veteran right-hander provided that and more in their 6-3 rubber match win at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Jake Mangum doubled off Shane McClanahan (1-2) to start the inning and moved to third on a Nick Gonzales single to right field. Bryan Reynolds plated Mangum after bouncing into a fielder’s choice.

Top 5th, 2-1 TB: The Rays (12-9) put together a two-out rally to take the lead against Mitch Keller (2-1). Hunter Feduccia singled home a pair of runs with a base hit to right.

Bottom 5th, 4-2 PIT: The Pirates (13-9) struck for three runs and knocked McClanahan out of the game. Gonzales plated a run with a base hit and Reynolds brought home two more with a single through the left side of a drawn-in infield.

Bottom 6th, 5-2 PIT: Spencer Horwitz pinch-hit for Billy Cook and belted a solo home run to right field off Rays reliever Mason Englert.

Bottom 8th, 6-2 PIT: Nick Yorke hit his first home run of the year, a solo shot off Ian Seymour, to tack on an insurance run.

Top 9th, 6-3 PIT: Junior Caminero led off the inning with a solo home run off Wilber Dotel, who was making his big-league debut.

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