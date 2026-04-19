Much-needed start from Mitch Keller leads Pirates to rubber match win over Rays

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

After a 13-inning marathon loss on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates needed Mitch Keller to provide some length in Sunday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The veteran right-hander provided that and more in their 6-3 rubber match win at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Jake Mangum doubled off Shane McClanahan (1-2) to start the inning and moved to third on a Nick Gonzales single to right field. Bryan Reynolds plated Mangum after bouncing into a fielder’s choice.

Top 5th, 2-1 TB: The Rays (12-9) put together a two-out rally to take the lead against Mitch Keller (2-1). Hunter Feduccia singled home a pair of runs with a base hit to right.

Bottom 5th, 4-2 PIT: The Pirates (13-9) struck for three runs and knocked McClanahan out of the game. Gonzales plated a run with a base hit and Reynolds brought home two more with a single through the left side of a drawn-in infield.

Bottom 6th, 5-2 PIT: Spencer Horwitz pinch-hit for Billy Cook and belted a solo home run to right field off Rays reliever Mason Englert.

Bottom 8th, 6-2 PIT: Nick Yorke hit his first home run of the year, a solo shot off Ian Seymour, to tack on an insurance run.

Top 9th, 6-3 PIT: Junior Caminero led off the inning with a solo home run off Wilber Dotel, who was making his big-league debut.

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