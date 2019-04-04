  • NO BUNS: PNC Park runs out of hot dog buns on 'Buc Night'

    PITTSBURGH - Fans of the Pirates who attended Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals had several things to be disappointed about.

    The team lost in extra innings and PNC Park ran out of hot dog buns.

    It was 'Buc Night' at the ballpark which means $1 admission, $1 fountain drinks and $1 hot dogs. Apparently, organizers miscalculated then ran out of buns.

    Of course, bun-less folks took to Twitter to complain.

    The Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds Thursday night at PNC Park. You'll have to pay full price for a hot dog, and hopefully, it comes with a bun.

