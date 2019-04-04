PITTSBURGH - Fans of the Pirates who attended Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals had several things to be disappointed about.
The team lost in extra innings and PNC Park ran out of hot dog buns.
It was 'Buc Night' at the ballpark which means $1 admission, $1 fountain drinks and $1 hot dogs. Apparently, organizers miscalculated then ran out of buns.
Of course, bun-less folks took to Twitter to complain.
Only the @pirates could screw up $1 hotdog night by running out of buns w/ a crowd of less than 20,000. #bucn pic.twitter.com/b1R0zOWXtl— Vince Comunale (@PGHVC) April 4, 2019
“Buc Night” —> very rare “ticketed” sporting event for me —> $1 hot dogs —> ”sounds good” —> 3-inning wait in line —> they ran outta buns —> BUCCOS pic.twitter.com/6OAszffxjp— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 4, 2019
1 dollar hot dogs!!!!!! And to no surprise the cheapskate pirates run out of buns???? What a disgrace— john killeen (@johnkil03041711) April 4, 2019
The Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds Thursday night at PNC Park. You'll have to pay full price for a hot dog, and hopefully, it comes with a bun.
