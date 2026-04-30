Not even Skenes can stop skid; Pirates swept by Cardinals

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Paul Skenes could not play the role of stopper as the Pittsburgh Pirates were swept in a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 10-5 loss on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 3-0 STL: JJ Wetherholt stayed hot and hit a leadoff home run off Paul Skenes (4-2). Later in the inning, Jordan Walker hit a two-run home run to left field to extend the lead.

Top 3rd, 4-0 STL: The Cardinals (18-13) took advantage of a Konnor Griffin error on a throw from short to first when Nolan Gorman singled home Alec Burelson from second base with two outs.

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