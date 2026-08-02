Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates best lefty starter, snap 4-game skid with win over Reds

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Reds Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Jake Mangum scores after a bases loaded walk is drawn by Esmerlyn Valdez during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson) (Tanner Pearson/AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pirates finally got the better of a left-handed starting pitcher and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Reds at Great American Ballpark on Saturday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 3rd, 3-0 PIT: Four walks and a base hit against Andrew Abbott (5-7) led to three runs for the Pirates (56-56). Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez drew back-to-back free passes with the bases loaded and Nick Gonzales followed with an RBI on a fielder’s choice to second.

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