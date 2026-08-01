Person injured in crash between vehicle and bike in North Park

McCANDLESS, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a bike at North Park.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that first responders were called to Pearce Mill Road, near the North Park Boathouse, just after 12:30 p.m. for the reported crash.

The dispatcher confirmed one person was taken to a hospital.

The Allegheny County Police Department confirms it’s investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.

Drivers are being asked to avoid that section of Pearce Mill Road at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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