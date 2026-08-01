Showers develop tonight, before chance of severe storms begins Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It will be cloudy and humid this evening with showers developing later tonight. Rain and thunder are possible late overnight into early Sunday morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Severe Threats

Waves of rain and storms are possible in the morning and then in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding. Isolated severe storms could be possible in the afternoon and evening as well.

Excessive Rainfall

Severe storms could bring damaging winds. Heavy rain and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure to check the latest forecast and stay weather aware.

Wind Outlook

The week ahead will be warm and humid, along with unsettled conditions, with the daily chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. No day is a washout, but slow-moving showers or storms this week could cause high water and flooding concerns. Highs will be in the 80s and lows this week could be in the low 70s with an uncomfortable stretch ahead.

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