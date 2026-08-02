Family of pregnant woman shot, killed in Clairton mourns on day that would’ve been her baby shower

McKEESPORT, Pa. — A day that was supposed to celebrate new life instead became a day of mourning.

Family and friends gathered Saturday at a McKeesport cemetery to remember 18-year-old Ja’el Torres and her unborn daughter on what should have been Torres’ baby shower.

“Today was supposed to be her baby shower, and we are here,” her mother, Rakell Greene, said. “We shouldn’t be.”

Instead of gifts and celebration, loved ones released balloons and lanterns while honoring the mother-to-be.

Allegheny County police said Torres was shot and killed July 13 at an apartment building in Clairton.

A man was also shot and survived.

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She was eight months pregnant, due in August.

Torres’ unborn child did not survive the shooting.

Torres was going to name her Jae’lani.

Ja’el Torres

“She was very excited,” Greene said. “It was her first. I was excited for her.”

Family members told Channel 11 Torres had recently graduated from McKeesport High School and was planning to become an orthodontist.

Just 10 days before she was killed, they celebrated her graduation together.

“We just had her graduation party on July 3rd,” her aunt, Tiara Snyder, said. “And then July 13, somebody senselessly took her life and unborn child.”

Saturday’s gathering reflected the close-knit family Torres leaves behind.

Dozens of relatives stood around her gravesite, sharing memories and comforting one another while pleading for answers.

“We need to get justice,” Snyder said. “Not only for Ja’el, but whoever this person is, if they’re capable to do these type of things, they’ll do it again.”

The family’s tragedy only deepened two days later.

Authorities said Torres’ boyfriend, 18-year-old Jamil Webb-Beasley, the father of her unborn daughter, was shot and killed near a playground in Homestead.

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First responders found him with multiple gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected.

As the investigation continues, Torres’ family hopes someone with information will come forward and help bring them the closure they have been searching for.

“We are going to get justice,” Torres’ aunt, Brittnay Gonzales, said. “Ja’el was 18. She had her whole life ahead of her. Her unborn baby, they didn’t deserve this.”

Allegheny County police continue investigating Torres’ killing. No arrests have been announced.

County police are urging anyone with information about the shootings to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

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