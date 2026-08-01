Pirates trade: Bucs land bullpen help from Yankees in former All-Star closer Doval

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pirates are adding to their bullpen. Pittsburgh is acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval and cash considerations from the Yankees in exchange for catching prospect Omar Alfonzo and rookie-league outfielder Luis Cruz, sources confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Doval was acquired by the Yankees from the Giants at last year’s trade deadline. In 44 appearances for New York this season, Doval is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA and one save. In 39.2 innings, he’s allowed 20 earned runs on 38 hits with 18 walks and 39 strikeouts.

The 29-year-old has spent six innings in the majors between the Giants and Yankees, highlighted by a 2023 All-Star season as San Francisco’s closer in 2023. In his big-league career, Doval is 29-20 with a 3.53 ERA and 109 saves in 341 relief appearances. He’s recorded 393 strikeouts in 326.1 innings.

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