Pirates Draft Signings: 6 picks make it official

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates announced their first slew of draft pick signings with six players selected from rounds 5-10, making things official.

LHP Ryan Marohn, North Carolina State (5th Round)

Baseball America ranked Marohn 90th overall on their draft board and MLB Pipeline had him No. 149.

RHP Tyler Fay, Alabama (6th Round)

Fay, who Baseball America had as the 140th-best draft prospect in this year’s class (229th by Pipeline), went 11-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 109 innings across 18 starts with Alabama as a redshirt junior and helped lead Alabama to a College World Series appearance.

RHP Bryson Moore, Florida State (7th Round)

Moore went 6-2 with a 3.86 ERA and struck out 65 batters in 67.2 innings across 14 starts during his junior season at Florida State.

RHP Alex Overbay, Arizona State (8th Round)

After starting his career at UNLV, Overbay transferred to Arizona State last year and went 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA and one save with 50 strikeouts in 42 innings during his junior season.

3B Tre Phelps III, Georgia (9th Round)

Phelps fell to the Pirates in the ninth round despite being considered the 121st-best prospect by Pipeline and the 124th-best by Baseball America.

RHP Michael Gibson, The Citadel (10th Round)

Gibson was named a second-team All-American by D1 Baseball and a third-team selection by Perfect Game.

Click here to read more about the players on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group