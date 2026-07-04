Pirates fall to Nationals in series opener; another rough start for Mitch Keller

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped the first of their three-game road series with the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Friday after another shaky night from Mitch Keller, who allowed three home runs in the loss. The Pirates (44-45) didn’t get things going offensively until it was too late.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 WSH: The Nationals (46-43) drew first blood on a one-out home run from first baseman Luis García Jr.

Bottom 2nd, 2-0 WSH: Daylen Lile stung Mitch Keller (6-6) for another home run, this one to center field.

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