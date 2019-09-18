PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirates Charities are honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente with a day of events.
Pirates Charities and Good Sports donated more than $13,000 in brand new sports equipment as part of the 12th annual Roberto Clemente Day of Giving.
The day of remembrance started at Westinghouse Academy. Students were given baseball and softball bats, gloves, helmets and catcher's gear.
Players, coaches and Clemente's family members are celebrating Clemente's life by taking part in five different events on Wednesday – including one with pitcher Chris Archer.
"Part of the reason I play this game is so I can help reach out to inspire people. Roberto Clemente was the epitome of that," Archer said. "You know, I never come close to making the impact he made but touching individual lives like this is special to me."
The Hall-of-Famer played 18 seasons with the Pirates and was also known for his humanitarian efforts.
"Hopefully, with all of our actions and all of our thoughts and intentions, we're honoring a great man and a great player," said Pirates general manager Neal Huntington.
